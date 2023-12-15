Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion? STRONG BUY für Energy Plug Technologies!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3LKWD | ISIN: XS2647979181 | Ticker-Symbol:
Stuttgart
15.12.23
11:07 Uhr
103,10 Euro
+0,68
+0,66 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.12.2023 | 10:18
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

European Investment Bank: EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion for 2024

For immediate release

15 December 2023

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion for 2024

The EIB estimates its new issuance for next year at EUR 60 billion. The EIB Board of Directors in its December meeting approved a borrowing authorization of up to
EUR 65 billion, allowing for upside flexibility. The bond redemptions for 2024 are estimated at EUR 62 billion.

In 2023, the EIB has raised EUR 49.8 billion while the redemptions amounted to EUR 60.4 billion.

Contacts:
Investor Relations: investor.relations@eib.org

Background information on EIB
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The Bank's strong credit standing is underpinned by exceptional asset quality, a strong capital base and liquidity, firm shareholder support, conservative risk management and a sound funding strategy.

https://www.eib.org/en/investor-relations/index.htm


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.