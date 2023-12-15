

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals manufacturer, Symrise AG (SYIEY), said that it now expects annual sales of 4.7 billion euros that comes in below the consensus view of 4.87 billion euros.



However, it sees organic growth of more than 7% compared with the previous expectations of between 5% and 7%.



Symrise lowered its adjusted EBITDA margin outlook for fiscal year 2023, after re-evaluations for inventories, reflecting unfavorable currency movements and lower raw material prices.



The company now expects Adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the range of 19% to 19.5%, over previous expectations of approx. 20%.



For long term, the company anticipates that EBITDA margin will remain in the range of 20% to 23%.



Symrise's stock closed at $27.85, down 4.30% on Thursday on the Other OTC.



