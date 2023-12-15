Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed that Mr Brett Miller, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Digital 9 Infrastructure plc, subject to the approval of the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

