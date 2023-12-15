Anzeige
15.12.2023
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

15 December 2023

Manchester and London Investment Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed that Mr Brett Miller, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Digital 9 Infrastructure plc, subject to the approval of the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10


