Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
15 December 2023
15 December 2023
Manchester and London Investment Trust PLC
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company has been informed that Mr Brett Miller, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Digital 9 Infrastructure plc, subject to the approval of the Jersey Financial Services Commission.
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10