Trans American Aquaculture, Inc: Trans American Aquaculture Announces Successful 4Q23 Shrimp Harvest

RIO HONDO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Trans American Aquaculture (TAA), a leading force in the aquaculture industry, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2023 shrimp harvest, that position the company for a prosperous future.

In the latest harvest report, TAA reported a harvest total of 140,000 lbs, with an average size of 27 grams (Jumbo size). This outstanding achievement is a testament to the company's dedication to implementing cutting-edge technologies, rigorous quality standards, and environmentally conscious practices throughout its operations. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, TAA has not only achieved strong harvest figures but has also set new benchmarks for sustainable shrimp farming in the United States.

Adam Thomas, CEO of TAA, expressed enthusiasm about the remarkable harvest results. "We are delighted to share the news of our successful and robust shrimp harvest, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to advancing sustainable aquaculture practices and delivering high-quality products to meet the growing global demand for seafood."

TAA's success is attributed to its integrated approach to shrimp farming, leveraging advanced aquaculture techniques and a strong focus on genetics, nutrition, and disease management. The company's state-of-the-art facilities and expert team have played a pivotal role in achieving and exceeding production targets.

The remarkable harvest numbers not only reflect the dedication of TAA but also signal a bright future for the company and the aquaculture industry at large. The company plans to provide its 2024 harvest and revenue targets along with other key updates in early January.

For more information about Trans American Aquaculture and its sustainable aquaculture practices, please visit www.transamaqua.com. Follow their updates and progress on Twitter @TransAmAqua.

About Trans American Aquaculture: Trans American Aquaculture (Ticker:GRPS) is a leading sustainable aquaculture company committed to meeting the increasing global demand for responsibly sourced seafood. With advanced technology, state-of-the-art facilities, and a dedication to environmental sustainability, the company is revolutionizing the shrimp farming industry. Trans American Aquaculture strives to provide high-quality, eco-friendly shrimp to consumers while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and ethical practices.

