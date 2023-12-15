

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased slightly more than initially estimated in October to the lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years, final data from the statistical office, ISTAT, showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.7 percent year-over-year in October, much slower than the 1.7 percent gain in the previous month.



That was just below the 0.8 percent rise seen in the flash report published earlier.



Further, this was the weakest inflation since February 2021, when prices had risen only 0.6 percent.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and fresh food, slowed to 3.6 percent from 4.2 percent in the previous month, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent in November.



Inflation, based on the harmonised index of consumer prices, stood at 0.6 percent in November, down sharply from 1.8 percent in October. In the initial estimate, the rate of increase was 0.7 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP posted a decline of 0.4 percent, as estimated.



Separate official data showed that the trade balance of the country turned to a surplus of EUR 4.69 billion in October from a shortfall of EUR 2.19 billion in the corresponding period last year. In September, the surplus was EUR 2.3 billion.



On a yearly basis, exports grew 3.0 percent in October, while imports plunged by 9.2 percent.



