Rio Tinto confirms that Dr Megan Clark has stepped down as a non-executive director on 15 December 2023, having served for nine years on the Board of Directors.
Rio Tinto Chair Dominic Barton said, "I would like to express my sincere thanks to Megan for her contribution to Rio Tinto. We will greatly miss her insights and wise counsel. On behalf of the Board, I wish Megan well for the future."
This announcement is made in fulfilment of the Company's obligation under UK LR 9.6.11.
LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82
Classification: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.
