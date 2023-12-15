Anzeige
Britvic plc: Major transaction notification

DJ Major transaction notification 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Major transaction notification 
15-Dec-2023 / 11:16 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B0N8QD54 
Issuer Name 
BRITVIC PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Incentive AS 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Oslo 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
Norway 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name                                    City of registered  Country of registered 
                                      office        office 
Incentive Active Value Long Only Master Fund, a sub-fund of Incentive 
Investment Funds ICAV 
                                      Dublin        Ireland 
                                      Durham, North    United States of 
                                      Carolina       America 
Gothic Corporation 
Incentive Active Value Master Fund, a sub-fund of Incentive Investment 
Funds ICAV 
                                      Dublin        Ireland 
                                      Durham, North    United States of 
                                      Carolina       America 
Gothic HSP Corporation 
                                      Durham, North    United States of 
                                      Carolina       America 
Gothic ERP LLC 
                                      Durham, North    United States of 
                                      Carolina       America 
Gothic JBD LLC

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Dec-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Dec-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 
or reached 
                4.938216        0.000000            4.938216   12320963 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0N8QD54                   12320963                    4.938216 
Sub Total 8.A       12320963                     4.938216%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold 
Svein Rune  Storteigen 
Høgset    AS 
Storteigen AS Incentive 
       Holding AS 
Incentive   Incentive 
Holding AS  AS 
Incentive AS       4.938216                              4.938216%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Incentive AS, as the AIFM of Incentive Investment Funds ICAV and as appointed Investment Manager for certain mandates, manages the funds and accounts listed in Section 4 on a discretionary basis.

Incentive AS triggered the reporting threshold yesterday, 12th December 2023, on a consolidated basis and went under the 5% threshold.

12. Date of Completion

13-Dec-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Oslo, Norway

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  292385 
EQS News ID:  1798107 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1798107&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2023 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)

