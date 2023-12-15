Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
|As at close of business on 14-December-2023
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|455.21p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|459.85p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
|As at close of business on 14-December-2023
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|331.06p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|336.68p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
|As at close of business on 14-December-2023
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|297.27p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|297.27p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
|As at close of business on 14-December-2023
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|191.95p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|192.43p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
|As at close of business on 14-December-2023
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|107.58p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|111.52p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|Invesco Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
|As at close of business on 14-December-2023
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|150.20p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|152.22p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596