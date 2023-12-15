

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound moved up against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The pound edged up to 1.2790 against the greenback, from an early low of 1.2740.



The pound firmed to a 3-day high of 0.8571 against the euro and a 4-day high of 1.1086 against the franc, off its early lows of 0.8617 and 1.1044, respectively.



The pound may find resistance around 1.31 against the greenback, 0.84 against the euro and 1.13 against the franc.



