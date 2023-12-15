Anzeige
Freitag, 15.12.2023
WKN: 855178 | ISIN: US4943681035 | Ticker-Symbol: KMY
ACCESSWIRE
15.12.2023 | 13:26
124 Leser
Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Supply Chain Special Report Features Kimberly Clark's Tamera Fenske

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Chief Supply Chain Officer Tamera Fenske recently provided insights for Consumer Goods Technology's 2023 Supply Chain Special Report. In an interview, Tamera discussed Kimberly-Clark's commitment to elevating supply chain capabilities sustainably while maintaining quality. She highlighted the strategic use of data and generative AI as key components of this process.

"As the backbone of the company, the supply chain plays an outsized role in sustainability. In procurement, manufacturing, planning, and fulfillment, we're aiming to build a connected system that brings real-time visibility and action to the entire supply chain," Tamera said.

Download and read the full report here: https://consumergoods.com/inside-supply-chains-step-change

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

