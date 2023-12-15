TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 25 pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01 A.M. Eastern Time, on December 19, 2023. The Company's common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TFFP" and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on December 19, 2023.



At a special meeting of stockholders held on November 21, 2023, the Company's stockholders granted the Company's Board of Directors the discretion to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock through an amendment to its Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, at a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-30, with such ratio to be determined by the Company's Board of Directors.

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every 25 shares of the Company's issued common stock will be converted automatically into one issued share of common stock without any change in the par value per share. Stockholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the 1-for-25 reverse stock split. It is not necessary for stockholders holding shares of the Company's common stock in certificated form to exchange their existing stock certificates for new stock certificates of the Company in connection with the reverse stock split, although stockholders may do so if they wish.

The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in a stockholder owning a fractional share. No fractional shares of common stock will be issued in connection with the reverse split. Stockholders of record who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares, will be entitled to receive cash (without interest) in lieu of fractional shares, equal to such fraction multiplied by the average of the closing sales prices of the common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market during regular trading hours for the five consecutive trading days immediately preceding the effective date of the reverse split (with such average closing sales prices being adjusted to give effect to the reverse split).

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued shares of the Company's common stock from 59,133,574 shares to approximately 2,365,343 shares. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of the Company's common stock issuable upon exercise or conversion of the Company's equity awards and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price. Stockholders whose shares are held in brokerage accounts should direct any questions concerning the reverse stock split to their broker. All stockholders of record may direct questions to the Company's transfer agent, Pacific Stock Transfer Company, at 702-361-3033.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS' THIN FILM FREEZING (TFF) TECHNOLOGY

TFF Pharmaceuticals' proprietary Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology allows for the transformation of both existing compounds and new chemical entities into dry powder formulations exhibiting unique characteristics and benefits. The TFF process is a particle engineering process designed to generate dry powder particles with advantageous properties for inhalation, as well as parenteral, nasal, oral, topical and ocular routes of administration. The process can be used to engineer powders for direct delivery to the site of need, circumventing challenges of systemic administration and leading to improved bioavailability, faster onset of action, and improved safety and efficacy. The ability to deliver therapies directly to the target organ, such as the lung, allows TFF powders to be administered at lower doses compared to oral drugs, reducing unwanted toxicities and side effects. Laboratory data suggests the aerodynamic properties of the powders created by TFF can deliver as much as 75% of the dose to the deep lung. TFF does not introduce heat, shear stress, or other forces that can damage more complex therapeutic components, such as fragile biologics, and instead enables the reformulation of these materials into easily stored and temperature-stable dry powders, making therapeutics and vaccines more accessible for distribution worldwide. The advantages of TFF can be used to enhance traditional delivery or combined to enable next-generation pharmaceutical products.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging patented rapid freezing technology to develop and transform medicines into potent dry powder formulations for better efficacy, safety, and stability. The company's versatile TFF technology platform has broad applicability to convert most any drug, including vaccines, small and large molecules, and biologics, into an elegant dry powder highly advantageous for inhalation, or for topical delivery to the eyes, nose and the skin. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates in the clinic: TFF VORI (Voriconazole Inhalation Powder) and TFF TAC (Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder). The Company continues collaborations with a broad array of pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government partners to revolutionize healthcare around the globe. The TFF Platform is protected by over 170 patents issued or pending in the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company's website at https://tffpharma.com.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including, plans for releasing initial clinical data by the end of 2023 and the benefits of the Company's TFF platform. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the Company's preclinical and IND enabling studies of the dry powder formulation of its product candidates may not be successful, (ii) no drug product incorporating the TFF platform has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (iii) the Company has no current agreements or understandings with any large pharmaceutical companies for the development of a drug product incorporating the TFF Platform, and (iv) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2023. TFF Pharmaceuticals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. TFF Pharmaceuticals does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

