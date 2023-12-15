Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: NXGB) ("NxGen" or the "Company"), (www.nxgenbrands.com) announces that its first acquisition of 2023 is now ready to launch new products in its trademarked "Disrupt the Norm" series.

This exciting new series of products will consist of a more hardcore "Caffeinated Pre-Workout", a "Non-Stim Pump", "Testosterone" as well as what the company is expecting will fast become its biggest seller yet, the new "encapsulated fat burner". These products will contain the innovative flavored ingredients customers have come to love from STORM, but with formulas more readily aimed at the more hard core work out demographic.

According to Marketresearch.biz, the global weight loss market size accounted for $260 billion dollars in 2022, is looking to grow past $299bn in 2023 and is expected to surpass $532 billion dollars within the decade. It is into this market that Storm Lifestyles is launching its 'Fat Burner' pills. The report goes on to state that the Supplement Segment leads the market with the highest revenue share with 35% of the weight loss market and North America is leading that market by highest revenue share.

Joseph Lawanson, CEO of NxGen, stated, "We have seen this space having gone through exponential growth in the post-2020 world and we felt like we needed to aim our already great flavored products to customers who, at the Olympia and Arnold when we exhibited, said that they loved the flavors and the formulas in our products, but were used to taking something more hardcore. So we took that in mind and have spent the last 6 months working with top formulators to create what we feel will disrupt the industry. We call this series 'Disrupt The Norm'. We want to be a company that caters to all levels of fitness. With the four new products to be launched in Q1 2024, we see this series as having the potential to be adding well over $1.5m to our topline in 2024 and people will start to understand my bullish approach to the sales of this series when they begin to see our social media presence around it build up in early 2024 and retail locations stocking these products throughout the year."

The company has already agreed with former officers to purchase and retire around 14m shares. A further 40 million shares issued to new CEO Joseph Lawanson are ineligible to have any restrictions removed until 2026. At the date of this release, only 5.6 million are currently held at DTC in the free trading float and the Issued Share Capital is 63,079,566.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol NXGB. The Company building build a profitable Nutritional Supplements company, comprising of several brands. www.nxgenbrands.com

