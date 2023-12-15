Aspo Oyj: Aspo Group's AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of next-generation electric hybrid vessel Electramar

Aspo Plc

Press release

December 15, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

Aspo Group's AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of next-generation electric hybrid vessel Electramar

AtoB@C Shipping, a subsidiary of Finnish ESL Shipping and part of the Aspo Group, has today 15 December taken delivery of Electramar, the first vessel in the series of twelve highly energy-efficient plug-in hybrid vessels. These vessels reduce CO2 emissions by up to 50% compared to the present generation of vessels. Shore power connectivity and a large battery installation provide superior fuel efficiency and the possibility to minimise noise and emissions while in port.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of green shipping with these innovative vessels that combine high efficiency, flexibility and sustainability. Electramar is the first of many vessels that will help us achieve our vision of being the most responsible and reliable partner for our customers and stakeholders," says Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping and Chairman of the Board of AtoB@C Shipping.

Vessels are optimised for a wide variety of bulk and breakbulk products. Thanks to the crew accommodation and the bridge at the bow, the vessels have a long unobstructed deck, which enables loading more deck cargo and longer project cargoes than present vessels in the fleet.

The second vessel in the series, Stellamar, was launched on the 1st October. Every other vessel in the series of 12 next-generation electric hybrid vessels will be sold, as announced earlier, to the company established by the pooling investor group.

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.

