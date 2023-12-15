My Green Lab Welcomes AstraZeneca's Penny James to Board of Directors, Enhancing Global Leadership in Sustainable Science

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / My Green Lab:

Penny James, BioPharmaceuticals R&D Chief Operating Officer at AstraZeneca, Brings Three Decades of Expertise to Strengthen My Green Lab's Commitment to Sustainable Science

My Green Lab, the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research, is proud to announce the appointment of Penny James to its Board of Directors. As Chief Operating Officer in R&D BioPharmaceuticals at AstraZeneca, Penny's extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries will help My Green Lab continue to build a global culture of sustainability in science.

"We are thrilled to welcome Penny James to the My Green Lab Board of Directors. Penny's wealth of experience at AstraZeneca, coupled with her deep commitment to sustainability and her leadership capabilities, align perfectly with My Green Lab's mission. Her strategic vision and extensive background in driving process efficiency will undoubtedly enrich our organization as we continue to advance sustainability practices in laboratories worldwide," said James Connelly, CEO, My Green Lab. "Penny's dedication to environmental stewardship will be a valuable asset as we work towards a greener and more sustainable future for the scientific community."

With a 30 year career marked by impactful leadership, Penny assumed the role of COO BioPharma R&D at AstraZeneca in 2019, following her tenure as Vice President Operations for the IMED Biotech Unit. She has played a pivotal role in driving process efficiency and effectiveness, leading Lean Sigma programs across Europe and the US at the Eastman Chemical company. Penny also holds positions on the boards of Cambridge Biomedical Campus Ltd, One Nucleus, and the MRC Environmental Sustainability Council. With a Master's in Medical Statistics and as a Chartered Statistician and Lean Sigma Master Black Belt, Penny is well-equipped to contribute significantly to My Green Lab's mission and initiatives.

"I am delighted to join the My Green Lab Board of Directors. Having worked closely with the organization to bring sustainability best practice to AstraZeneca's R&D laboratories, I believe in their commitment to advancing sustainability across the scientific community. I am eager to contribute to My Green Lab's impactful initiatives and collaborate with fellow board members to drive further positive change. Together, we will champion sustainable practices that make a meaningful difference in laboratories around the world," said Penny.

Recognized as one of the most sustainable biopharmaceutical companies, AstraZeneca understands the importance of bringing a culture of sustainability to science and beyond. Collaborating closely with My Green Lab, they have undertaken key initiatives that showcase their commitment to protecting the environment. This partnership includes AstraZeneca's active participation in the International Freezer Challenge, a program that has saved over 44 million kWh of energy in laboratories across the globe since 2017. Through Penny's leadership, AstraZeneca has also achieved My Green Lab Certification for all its R&D lab facilities, a program that is considered the gold standard for laboratory sustainability best practices around the world. In partnership with My Green Lab, AstraZeneca is leading the charge for sustainable science, establishing standards that facilitate the creation and distribution of new medicines in the most environmentally responsible manner possible.

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

