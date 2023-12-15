Orange County Transportation Authority: OCTA Upgrades One of the Busiest Corridors in the Country

Orange County Transportation Authority upgrades one of the busiest corridors in the country

Trailblazer for SoCal opens New Toll Express Lanes

Up to 400.000 daily commuters, nearly 150,000 transactions on the inaugural day

VIENNA, AUSTRIA and DULUTH, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / On December 1st, Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) opened the I-405 Express Lanes system designed and built by Kapsch TrafficCom.

The I-405 Express Lanes system marks a historic milestone for OCTA, heralding the integration of cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking infrastructure solutions. Spearheaded by Kapsch TrafficCom, this state-of-the-art system showcases the FasTrak® transponder, providing commuters with an array of options including HOV3+ and time of day features. The implementation of the 6C protocol and hardware stands as a testament to the project's technological prowess, ensuring seamless operations and enhanced user experiences.

Embracing a vision that transcends conventional transportation norms, OCTA took the lead in advocating tolling initiatives in California. JB Kendrick, President North America at Kapsch TrafficCom, lauded the collaborative efforts, stating, "Our design team's ability to surmount complex challenges and continually refine our solutions to align with the unique geography of our clients is truly remarkable. We enjoy solving complex issues and continuing to improve our solutions as we customize them to fit our customer's unique geography."

The I-405, a vital artery in Southern California's bustling highway network, accommodates a staggering volume of up to 400,000 daily commuters. Notably, Kapsch TrafficCom delivered the system and showcased unparalleled efficiency by completing the project ahead of schedule. Commencing regular operations on December 1st, OCTA processed nearly 150,000 transactions on the inaugural day, underscoring the system's immediate impact on streamlining commuting experiences.

The 405 Express Lanes is one component of OCTA's overall 16-mile I-405 Improvement Project. With new lanes, bridges, ramps, and enhancements to surrounding city streets, the voter-approved project supports OCTA's mission to deliver a balanced and sustainable transportation network for all those who live, work and visit Orange County.

