Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that its global futures and options markets reached record open interest of 86 million contracts on December 13, 2023, surpassing the record last set on June 10, 2021.

The record depth of liquidity includes record open interest across ICE's global commodity futures and options markets of 57.5 million, record open interest of 52.7 million across ICE's global energy futures and options markets, and record open interest of approximately 20 million contracts across ICE's natural gas futures markets. Open interest across ICE's commodity and energy futures and options markets is up 21% year-over-year.

"Early on, ICE recognized the importance of creating a truly global commodity and energy platform to serve the increasing risk management needs of our commercial customer base," said Trabue Bland, SVP, Futures Markets at ICE. "This record depth of liquidity reflects how, as global commodity dynamics continue to become ever more complex and varied, customers continue to seek out liquidity and derivative products that allow for more precise hedging across asset classes."

ICE offers customers the most liquid markets to trade energy derivatives. ICE's global oil complex covers over 700 futures and options contracts, centered around ICE Brent which is used to price over three quarters of the world's internationally traded crude oil and is the most liquid crude oil futures and options market in the world. These markets work alongside ICE's global natural gas markets which represent the broadest range of benchmarks to support the liberalization of natural gas, as well as the most liquid environmental markets in the world to help corporates and market participants meet commitments to reducing carbon emissions.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges including the New York Stock Exchange and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

