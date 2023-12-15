

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation held steady in November, revised from a slightly easing trend estimated initially, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 6.6 percent year-over-year in November, at the same pace of rise as in October. In the initial report, the rate of increase was 6.5 percent.



Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since September 2021, when prices had risen 5.9 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 7.3 percent in October from 8.0 percent in the prior month.



Housing and utility costs grew at a slightly slower pace of 8.1 percent annually in November, versus an 8.3 percent surge in the previous month. Meanwhile, transport costs continued to decline by 2.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in November after rising 0.3 percent a month ago, as estimated.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken