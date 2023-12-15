

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Swiss biopharmaceutical company AC Immune SA (ACIU) announced Friday that its development partner has programmed the launch of a Phase 2b clinical study to evaluate ACI-35.030 (JNJ-64042056) in patients with preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD), those individuals not yet showing symptoms.



ACI-35.030 is an investigational targeted active immunotherapy, selective for pathological phosphorylated Tau (pTau). Studies have shown that pTau correlates with AD progression and the trial aims to show that ACI-35.030 can prevent or slow down the progression of tau pathology and onset of clinical symptoms.



Under the terms of the licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Janssen), a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) company, AC Immune will now receive a milestone payment of CHF 15 million and will receive another milestone payment of CHF 25 million related to achieving a non-disclosed enrollment target.



The partnership with Janssen aims to develop and commercialize therapeutic anti-Tau active immunotherapies for the treatment of AD and potentially other Tauopathies.



The Phase 2b ReTain trial is a potentially registration-enabling trial and is a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study in participants with preclinical AD to assess the clinical effect of active immunization with ACI-35.030.



The Phase 2b study (ReTain) will evaluate the effect of ACI-35.030 on cognition and Tau pathology in approximately 500 participants with preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD).



