

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Thursday before Christmas will see a rush in air passengers taking off for holiday travel, the U.S. aviation authority anticipates.



The Federal Aviation Administration predicts that this will be a busy holiday travel season.



Holiday traffic for the Christmas week will peak on December 21, with 48,959 flights expected to carry passengers to various destinations, according to FAA.



The next highest travel day will be Friday, December 22, with 43,953 flights.



Tuesday, December 26, is forecast to have 41,028 flights.



FAA estimates that there will be a sharp fall in passengers on board on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.



It is expected that only 23419 passengers will board flights on December 25.



Despite a major increase in flights this year, delays and cancellations remain lower than even pre-pandemic levels.



Passengers have been advised to check the status of their flight and get important travel tips before heading to the airport on FAA's Holiday Travel web page.



The FAA reminds travelers to be patient, give themselves extra time at the airport, and pack safely this holiday season.



It notes that e-cigarettes, vaping devices, and spare lithium batteries are not authorized to be packed in checked luggage. Spare lithium batteries, the kind that are found in personal electronic devices and back-up charging devices, can only travel in carry-on baggage.



The FAA recommended that passengers keep cell phones and other devices nearby in the cabin to quickly access them if necessary.



