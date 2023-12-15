Trustee appointed for the arbitral proceedings concerning the redemption of minority shares in Caverion Corporation

Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 15 December 2023 at 15:45 (EET)

HELSINKI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish") has, by application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce dated 28 November 2023, commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Caverion Corporation's ("Caverion") minority shares by initiating arbitral proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion.

Due to Crayfish's application for the above-mentioned arbitral proceedings, the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has petitioned the District Court of Helsinki for the appointment of a trustee to supervise the interests of Caverion's minority shareholders in the arbitral proceedings. The Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has notified Crayfish that the District Court of Helsinki has, with its decision given on 14 December 2023, appointed professor Kari Hoppu to act as such trustee.

Crayfish's notice, as referred to in Chapter 18, Section 5, Subsection 2 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, is attached to this release and is also available on the website of Caverion at https://www.caverion.com/investors/publications/tender-offer-redemption-proceedings/redemption-proceedings/. It will also be published in the National Official Journal of Finland (Virallinen lehti in the Finnish language) without delay.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

ABOUT CAVERION

Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of December 2022, there were almost 14,500 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries.

Appendix 1: Notice under Chapter 18, Section 5, Subsection 2 of the Companies Act regarding redemption of minority shares

CONTACT:

INVESTOR AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

For further information, please contact:

Caverion

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations

+358 50 562 6552

noora.koikkalainen@caverion.com

Triton

Fredrik Hazén, Communications Professional at Triton

+46 709 483 810

hazen.wp@triton-partners.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/14078/3894002/b76e7980e3522332.pdf Appendix 1 - Notice under the Companies Act regarding redemption of minority shares

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trustee-appointed-for-the-arbitral-proceedings-concerning-the-redemption-of-minority-shares-in-caverion-corporation-302016784.html