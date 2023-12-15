Ardent Welcomes New CTO Mireille Estephan to the Executive Leadership Team

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Ardent, a member of Mission1st Group and a leader in digital transformation and location intelligence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mireille Estephan as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mireille, an industry visionary with over two decades of experience in technology development, joins Ardent from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she spearheaded the engineering efforts for AWS Industrial Products (AWS IP).

In her new role, Mireille will lead Ardent's newly established innovation hub (Tech, Research & Innovation (TRI) Labs) focusing on the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and cybersecurity via agnostic platforms. Ardent's TRI Labs will serve as a center of excellence, bringing together top talent in AI/ML, data science, cybersecurity and geospatial engineering, to foster cutting-edge technological advancements. The work in innovation will bolster Ardent's offerings across the defense, intelligence, and national security sectors, while also propelling Ardent's commercial solutions portfolio.

Mireille's extensive background includes transformative leadership roles in technology development and AI implementation. Her influence has radiated through her active mentorship and thought leadership, providing valuable insights at various industry panels on technology and AI. Her tenure at Capital One, particularly in ML for real-time fraud detection, underscores her expertise in integrating ML to solve real-world challenges while enhancing security measures.

Richard Zareck II, President and CEO of Ardent, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are delighted to welcome Mireille to Team Ardent. Her expertise in technological innovation and product development is a strategic asset that will invigorate our offerings to public sector clients and catalyze our expansion in the commercial arena. As the head of Ardent's TRI Labs, Mireille will be instrumental in advancing our technological frontiers and will serve as the chief advocate for Ardent's technological vision in the global market."

A digital transformation, location intelligence, and data analytics firm, Ardent brings a significant history of innovative proven best practices "at the speed of the mission" to Federal Civilian agencies, DHS (Department of Homeland Security) mission components, State and Local entities, and the commercial and non-profit sectors. Ardent Management Consulting is certified to 9001:2015, its Development Projects are CMMI-Dev V2.0 Maturity Level 3 rated and its management systems (ISMS/ITSMS) are certified to IS0 27001:2013, and ISO 20000-1:2018 standards by G-CERTi Co., Ltd. For media inquiries, please contact: Brynn Dalton at public.relations@ardentmc.com.

