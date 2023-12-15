Anzeige
Freitag, 15.12.2023
ACCESSWIRE
15.12.2023 | 15:26
Baker Tilly's New Markets Tax Credits Mapping Tool

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Look at every opportunity to finance projects by evaluating their eligibility for tax credit financing through the NMTC program, which is designed to support investment in low-income communities. 2016-2020 ACS data now available!

Use the interactive tax credit mapping tool

The NMTC program provides tax credits for investment into operating businesses and development projects located in qualifying communities by certified Community Development Entities (CDEs). Up until Sept. 1, 2024, certified CDEs may use either the 2011-2015 ACS data or the 2016-2020 ACS data. As of Sept. 1, 2024, certified CDEs must use 2016-2020 ACS data applied to the 2020 census tracts to identify CDE eligible census tracts in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Use the interactive tax credit mapping tool to help determine if a project may qualify within eligible census tracts.

Submit your project to Baker Tilly's tax credit specialists for additional qualification analysis.

Disclaimer: The data presented in this map are provided as a reference and the validity cannot be guaranteed. The CDFI Fund is the authority of this data figure and for NMTC eligibility.

