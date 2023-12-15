Anzeige
Freitag, 15.12.2023
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
15.12.23
90,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
15.12.2023 | 15:26
Workiva: Shaking Up the C-Suite

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Workiva

This ESG Talk mini-series highlights episodes with Bob Eccles, a leading authority on integrated reporting, and Maher Al-Haffar, the chief financial officer of Cemex. Both guests join co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss how the roles of the chief sustainability officer and chief financial officer are evolving alongside ESG.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

