To Us, It's Personal: Viatris Colleagues Talk Access

By: Erika Satterwhite

There's a famous line, often quoted, which says: "It's not personal. It's business." It's usually meant to separate emotions from business decisions.

But when your business is focused on providing access to healthcare, it is highly personal. At Viatris, we know this at a fundamental level - because we aren't just employees. We are also patients. We're caregivers. We are people. And we understand, on a deep and foundational level, the role that access plays in our ability to live healthier lives.

That is why we are kicking off a program to listen to and engage with colleagues across the company on this topic: how access impacts each of us, our families and our communities globally. We are calling this initiative Access Conversations.

I had the pleasure of hosting our first Access Conversations panel discussion this week and was inspired by the honesty, resilience and hope embodied by Viatris colleagues from around the world as they each shared their experiences - personally as patients, and professionally as people making a difference in Viatris' ability to deliver access at scale. This discussion demonstrated how providing sustainable access to high-quality medicines is a universal need and responsibility for us all, and why keeping people at the center of this work is essential.

I would like to thank my colleagues listed above for being so open and taking the time to share how their personal experiences have shaped their view of access. In our work, it's critical to remember how the healthcare-related challenges and opportunities we face in our individual lives influence our approach to business.

Access at Viatris

At Viatris, access is fundamental to our mission of empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We are beginning this series of access-related conversations, starting with our own colleagues, to help us better understand the barriers we seek to overcome. In 2022 alone, we supplied approximately 1 billion patients worldwide with Viatris medicines - and each person we reached has a unique story and valuable perspectives on how we can collectively continue to improve access.

What Access Means to Us

I asked each colleague to share a little about what access means to them as an individual, and also within their role at Viatris:

Ana Petry: The importance of raising disease awareness

Ana, who recently experienced a personal tragedy in the loss of a close family member, shared her thoughts on the importance of raising awareness and sharing information around mental health to reduce stigma and improve recognition of symptoms. Often, this is a first hurdle to seeking access to mental health services. Her efforts in support of Brazil's Yellow September campaign are making a difference in education about mental health and suicide prevention in the country.

Shane Horgan: The impact of a global and reliable supply chain

Shane has the unique experience of working in a Viatris site that also manufactures the medicine he takes, providing him with a strong perspective on the importance of a reliable supply chain. He plays a key role in ensuring Viatris' global supply chain is designed to reach more people with health solutions when and where they need them.

Leah Evert: The need for resources and tools in support of access to healthcare

After her cancer diagnosis, Leah found support in advocacy networks. She shared that access is about more than just access to medicine, but also about local community connections and sourcing information to be able to advocate for oneself. In her professional role at Viatris, she also helps ensure that colleagues have access to resources and programs that are necessary to experience the best of healthcare.

We look forward to having more Access Conversations with Viatris colleagues and others across the world as we learn from experiences, uncover barriers, discuss potential solutions, and hear personal perspectives.

