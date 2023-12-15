Theralogix Welcomes Nicholas Varinac to Lead Midwest Sales

With over 15 years of expertise and client success, Varinac will play a crucial role in the company's rapid growth.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Theralogix, a national leader in the supplement industry, announces the addition of Nicholas Varinac to its dynamic sales team. Varinac will assume the position of Regional Sales Manager for the Midwest territory.

Varinac began his career as a National Account Executive directly responsible for acquiring, managing, and expanding customer accounts totaling $3.6 million in revenue for a global Fortune 500 company. Throughout his career, Varinac has been regarded as a relationship-building expert with a strategic and thoughtful approach.

Varinac has had proven success building business revenue and relationships while providing solutions in exceptionally dynamic industries. He is focused on educating providers through a consultative coaching approach using excellent communication, active listening, and analytical skills. Varinac is dedicated to earning trust, achieving provider retention, and driving consistent results.

As a dedicated Relationship Manager and Senior Physician Liaison, Varinac was responsible for driving new business with healthcare providers in spaces such as Dermatology, Rheumatology, Podiatry, OBGYN, and Internal Medicine. His success with healthcare providers attests to his exceptional qualifications for effectively engaging with Theralogix providers and expanding the provider base.

Theralogix sets the standard for premium, research-backed nutritional supplements. Each product is independently certified by NSF® International for content accuracy and freedom from contaminants. Theralogix has been a top physician-recommended brand for over two decades. For more information about Theralogix and its range of evidence-based products, please visit the Theralogix Website.

