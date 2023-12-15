Fund-Ex Solutions Group Recognized as Connecticut's Top SBA 7(a) Export Lender for 2023

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Connecticut District Office, has named Fund-Ex Solutions Group its Top Export Loan Lender of the Year for fiscal year 2023, which ended September 30. This prestigious designation marks the first time Fund-Ex Solutions Group has earned top statewide honors for its SBA lending volume and for providing small business owners the capital they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses. SBA's export loans are unique in that they provide lenders with up to a 90% guarantee, ensuring that small businesses have the capital they need to operate globally. These loan programs level the playing field, enabling American companies to compete in international markets.









Over the past year, Fund-Ex Solutions Group deployed more than $144 million in critical SBA-backed financing to numerous small and emerging companies across the U.S. The total lending volume reaffirms Fund-Ex Solutions Group as one of the top 50 most active SBA lenders nationally. It cements its status as an instrumental resource, providing small business owners with vital capital to realize growth visions.

"We congratulate the Fund-Ex Solutions Group lending team for achieving Top Export Loan Lender of The Year," commented Catherine Marx, District Director, Connecticut District Office of the SBA. "Our specialized export loans, supported through SBA's Office of International Trade, help Connecticut small businesses go global - thereby, innovating, creating jobs, and positively impacting communities. Our small businesses are the engines of our economy and lending partners like Fund-Ex Solutions provide the rocket fuel for ongoing exporting initiatives."

As an SBA Preferred Lender, Fund-Ex Solutions Group possesses the highly coveted delegated authority to swiftly process loan requests and render credit decisions without waiting for SBA approval. This agility in underwriting better serves the pressing capital needs of small business owners. The company's SBA expertise and stellar customer service make it a sought-after financing partner by facilitating dreams.

"Our goal has always been helping dedicated business owners accomplish their goals by securing financing promptly and smoothly," noted Mark Schmidt, CEO of Fund-Ex Solutions Group. "We feel honored and humbled to be recognized as Connecticut's most prolific and trusted resource for SBA 7(a) International Trade Loans, and we look forward to continuing to foster local prosperity for all small business owners nationwide."

About Fund-Ex Solutions Group

Fund-Ex Solutions Group is a national non-bank SBA Preferred Lender, a wholly owned subsidiary of BHG Financial, and one of only 17 non-bank lending companies licensed by the SBA to offer 7(a) loans. The Fund-Ex Solutions Group team leverages decades of industry expertise, technology, and premium service to deliver personalized loan solutions with minimum hassle.

