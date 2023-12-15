Medtronic Continues To Rank in the DJSI World Index for 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Medtronic

Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its continued inclusion in the Dow Jones® Sustainability World Index (DJSI) as one of the world's leading companies for sustainability. The DJSI World Index includes global sustainability leaders that are identified by S&P Dow Jones Indices based on their performance in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment across a variety of sustainability criteria, including long-term economic performance, environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

"Each of us at Medtronic recognizes the immense responsibility and privilege we have as an organization, and as individuals, to improve the global health of patients and our planet," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "We are working to build a healthier, more equitable world for all - one person and one community at a time."

Progress on ESG performance targets

In October, Medtronic released its fiscal year (FY) 2023 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company's progress on its ESG strategy, including measurable impact across the ESG performance targets announced in FY2021 in its top focus areas.

ESG category Target FY23 status toward target Access and innovation Medtronic set a vitality index goal that by FY25, 20% of Medtronic revenue will flow from products and therapies released in the prior 36 months. In addition, the company set a goal to accelerate access to healthcare by serving 79 million patients annually by FY25. 16% of Medtronic revenue was from products and therapies released in the prior 36 months. In addition, Medtronic served 74 million+ patients in FY23. Inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) By FY26, Medtronic will have 45% of global manager-and-above positions held by women and 30% of U.S. manager-and-above positions held by ethnically diverse talent. Medtronic achieved 43% of global manager-and-above roles held by women, as well as 28% of U.S. manager-and-above positions held by ethnically diverse talent. Responsible supply management Medtronic will grow procurement with U.S. diverse-owned suppliers by 5% year-over-year through FY26. Medtronic grew procurement with U.S. diverse-owned suppliers by 37%. Climate risk and resilience By FY25, Medtronic targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 50%. Medtronic reduced emissions intensity by 35%. Patient safety and product quality By FY25, Medtronic will achieve 10% reduction in aggregate product complaint rate for identified product families. Medtronic achieved 39% reduction.1

More information about Medtronic's comprehensive sustainability efforts can be found in the 2023 Sustainability Report and by visiting http://www.medtronic.com/ourimpact.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on and LinkedIn.

1 The goal covers the following products: Transcatheter Aortic valves and delivery systems, Venous Closure systems, Spinal Cord Stimulation systems, Mazor Robot guidance systems, Signia handles, Puritan Bennett 980 ventilators, and Diabetes NGP pumps and sensors. The company is focusing on these product families because they represent strategic opportunities to positively influence complaint rate and patient experience through new product introductions and post-release changes. The company continuously evaluates opportunities to reduce complaints and improve the patient experience. As opportunities are identified, Medtronic may expand the scope of this commitment in future years. This target is an aggregate percent reduction from FY20 to FY25. Therefore, annual progress toward this target prior to FY25 does not represent achieving or missing the target.

