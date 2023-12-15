EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BP p.l.c. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

15 December 2023 BP p.l.c. Total voting rights and share capital BP p.l.c. announces that on 15 December 2023, 204,000,000 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.25 each ('Shares') were transferred out of treasury in connection with distributions to participants in certain of its employee share schemes. BP p.l.c.'s issued share capital now comprises 17,173,532,821 Shares (excluding treasury shares), each with one vote; and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held. The number of Shares now held in treasury by BP p.l.c. is 727,267,664, representing 4.23% of total voting rights. These treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings. The total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. is 17,178,615,321. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, BP p.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DGTRs'). This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.6.4 and DGTR 5.6.1A and 5.5.1. Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Information on the issuer BP p.l.c. 1 St. James's Square London SW1Y 4PD UK 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares(Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 15 December 2023

3. New total number of voting rights: No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 17,173,532,821 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 727,267,664 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,905,882,985

