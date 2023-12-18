

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to 4-day highs of 0.6243 against the U.S. dollar and 88.72 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6206 and 88.22, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 4-day highs of 1.7483 and 1.0762 from last week's closing quotes of 1.7543 and 1.0783, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.64 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen, 1.73 against the euro and 1.06 against the aussie.



