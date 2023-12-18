New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - AGII, a prominent Web3 AI platform backed by KaJ Labs, is pleased to announce the launch of its AI tools on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. This strategic move extends AGII's innovative solutions, including content generation, coding support, and NFT creation, to Ethereum users.

"We're excited to bring AGII's AI capabilities to the Ethereum network, delivering practical solutions to a wider audience," said J.King Kasr, CEO at KaJ Labs.





This expansion reinforces AGII's commitment to providing user-friendly AI tools in the Web3 era. In collaboration with KaJ Labs, AGII aims to bridge the gap between AI capabilities and the Ethereum community, fostering seamless integration for developers and users.

This joint initiative reflects the shared vision of AGII and KaJ Labs to contribute to the evolution of the Web3 landscape, ensuring decentralized technologies are accessible on a global scale.

About AGII:

AGII is a leading AI platform in the Web3 space, providing practical solutions for content generation, coding, and NFT creation.

About KaJ Labs:

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization dedicated to AI and blockchain technology, supporting innovative projects globally.

Media Contact:

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+1 707-622-6168

media@kajlabs.com

