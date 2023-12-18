

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Business sentiment survey data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases producer prices for November. Economists forecast producer prices to grow 1.0 percent annually after a 0.2 percent rise in October.



At 4.00 am ET, the Munich-based ifo Institute is scheduled to issue Germany's business confidence survey results. The business climate index is forecast to rise to 87.8 in December from 87.3 in November.



At 5.30 am ET, Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent speaks at London Business School.



At 6.00 am ET, Germany's central bank is set to publish monthly report.



