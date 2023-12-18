Nicox Announces First Patient Screened in the Whistler Phase 3b Trial of NCX 470 in Glaucoma





December 18, 2023 - release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the first patient has been screened in the Whistler Phase 3b clinical trial investigating the dual mechanism of action (nitric oxide and prostaglandin analog) of NCX 470 in intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering. NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating bimatoprost eye drop, is our lead product candidate in Phase 3 clinical development for IOP lowering in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.







"The model we are using to investigate the effects on aqueous humor outflow is well established and we are pleased to be working with one of the experts in this field, Dr Arthur Sit at the Mayo Clinic. The data from this trial is expected to provide further evidence of the dual mechanism of action of NCX 470 as we should be able to tease out parameters related to how the nitric oxide and the prostaglandin analog components of NCX 470 function." said Doug Hubatsch, EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox.







The Whistler Phase 3b trial will enroll ~20 healthy volunteers with ocular hypertension in a double-masked, placebo-controlled study which will investigate the action of NCX 470 on aqueous humor parameters including trabecular meshwork outflow and episcleral venous pressure. Each subject will participate in the trial for ~8 days and will provide insight into the mechanism of action of NCX 470. The trial is expected to take approximately 1 year to complete.







Nicox Corporate Status Update



The Company is currently funded until the end of June 2024, exclusively on the basis of the development of NCX 470. The Company is pursuing licensing discussions which could extend the cash runway. In parallel, the Company is exploring multiple strategic options and is also discussing with its creditors to restructure its debt.







About NCX 470







NCX 470, a novel NO-donating bimatoprost eye drop, is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the lowering of IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Results of Mont Blanc, the first of the two Phase 3 clinical trials, were announced (https://www.nicox.com/wp-content/uploads/EN_NCX-470-MontBlanc-Phase-3-Topline-results-PR_20221031_F.pdf) in October 2022. The second Phase 3 clinical trial, Denali, is currently ongoing, and the results are expected in 2025 based on current recruitment rates. Mont Blanc and Denali have been designed to fulfill the regulatory requirements for safety and efficacy Phase 3 trials to support NDA submissions in both the U.S. and in China, where NCX 470 is exclusively licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics.