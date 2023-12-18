AM Best is maintaining its outlook for Germany's life insurance segment at negative.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Germany Life Insurance", AM Best says volatile economic conditions mean new-business growth among the country's life insurers is likely to remain low. Furthermore, AM Best expects that the higher interest rate environment will gradually lead to more favourable conditions for Germany's life insurers.

On the other hand, the report cites some factors moderating these headwinds, including the reversal of downward pressure on regulatory solvency positions and life insurers' continued transition to capital-light products.

