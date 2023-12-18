WeCap Plc - Issue of Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

WeCap plc

("WeCap" or the "Company")

Issue of shares

Following the announcement of the placing ("Placing") and subscription ("Subscription") for an aggregate of 66,666,667 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each at 1.5 pence per share on 12 December 2023, the Company will also be issuing a further 800,000 ordinary shares in relation to the consideration due to certain advisors for services provided.

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the access segment of the Aquis Growth Market and this is expected to occur on or around 21 December 2023.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares, WeCap plc's issued ordinary share capital will consist of 412,814,017 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company, and following Admission, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The New Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:

info@wecapplc.com

Corporate Advisor:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller/Narisha Ragoonanthun: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

Corporate Broker:

Tennyson Securities Limited

Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)