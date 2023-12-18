Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Unmögliches wird möglich durch Innocan Pharma!
Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

18 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

15/12/2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

35,455

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

479.80p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

473.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

476.35p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,694,098 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,694,098. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 519,799 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,353,936.62.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

476.30p

26,880

Chi-X (CHIX)

476.71p

3,554

BATE (BATE)

476.36p

3,494

Aquis (AQXE)

476.46p

977

Turquoise (TRQX)

476.45p

550

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

60

479.40

08:37:01

00382601364TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

479.80

08:42:44

00382603435TRLO0.1.1

BATE

97

479.40

08:44:48

00382604254TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

280

479.40

08:44:48

00382604255TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

21

478.20

08:49:25

00382606602TRLO0.1.1

XLON

199

478.20

08:49:25

00382606603TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

477.40

09:00:44

00382611038TRLO0.1.1

BATE

280

477.60

09:00:44

00382611039TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

50

478.20

09:16:11

00382614476TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

5

478.20

09:16:11

00382614477TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

2

477.60

09:17:23

00382614725TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

477.60

09:17:23

00382614726TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

558

477.60

09:17:23

00382614727TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

479.00

09:20:09

00382615480TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

479.40

09:45:23

00382621923TRLO0.1.1

XLON

96

479.40

09:45:23

00382621924TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

479.80

11:30:00

00382657440TRLO0.1.1

BATE

95

479.80

11:30:00

00382657441TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

185

479.80

11:30:00

00382657442TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

125

479.80

11:30:00

00382657443TRLO0.1.1

BATE

55

479.80

11:30:00

00382657445TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

30

479.80

11:30:00

00382657444TRLO0.1.1

BATE

125

479.80

11:30:00

00382657447TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

479.80

11:30:00

00382657446TRLO0.1.1

XLON

48

479.80

11:30:00

00382657448TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

479.80

11:30:02

00382657463TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

55

479.40

11:38:20

00382659060TRLO0.1.1

XLON

207

479.40

11:38:20

00382659061TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

479.80

12:27:25

00382668781TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

55

479.80

12:27:25

00382668782TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

280

479.80

12:27:25

00382668783TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

479.00

12:39:47

00382670918TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

479.00

12:39:47

00382670919TRLO0.1.1

XLON

276

478.60

12:41:07

00382671161TRLO0.1.1

BATE

4

478.60

12:41:07

00382671162TRLO0.1.1

BATE

840

477.80

12:56:13

00382673736TRLO0.1.1

XLON

177

477.40

13:03:20

00382674980TRLO0.1.1

XLON

103

477.40

13:03:20

00382674981TRLO0.1.1

XLON

193

476.80

13:04:03

00382675106TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

476.80

13:04:03

00382675108TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

476.80

13:04:03

00382675107TRLO0.1.1

XLON

197

476.80

13:17:09

00382677464TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

83

476.80

13:18:48

00382677792TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

255

476.40

13:18:48

00382677795TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

476.60

13:18:48

00382677794TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

840

475.40

13:21:55

00382678354TRLO0.1.1

XLON

44

476.20

13:31:33

00382680317TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

475.00

13:32:20

00382680518TRLO0.1.1

BATE

154

475.80

13:32:48

00382680645TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

475.00

13:33:02

00382680688TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

82

474.80

13:35:47

00382681256TRLO0.1.1

XLON

372

476.20

13:35:55

00382681279TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

476.20

13:36:31

00382681426TRLO0.1.1

XLON

260

476.00

13:37:01

00382681535TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

475.20

13:43:07

00382683430TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

233

475.00

13:43:07

00382683431TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

475.00

13:43:07

00382683432TRLO0.1.1

XLON

250

475.00

13:43:07

00382683433TRLO0.1.1

XLON

492

475.00

13:43:07

00382683434TRLO0.1.1

XLON

170

475.20

13:59:40

00382686832TRLO0.1.1

XLON

210

474.60

14:04:51

00382687855TRLO0.1.1

XLON

159

474.60

14:04:51

00382687856TRLO0.1.1

XLON

257

474.60

14:04:51

00382687857TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

199

474.60

14:04:52

00382687859TRLO0.1.1

XLON

272

474.60

14:04:52

00382687860TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

475.40

14:06:57

00382688202TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

475.00

14:12:03

00382689055TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

324

474.80

14:15:45

00382689631TRLO0.1.1

XLON

264

474.80

14:15:46

00382689640TRLO0.1.1

XLON

252

474.80

14:16:02

00382689697TRLO0.1.1

XLON

84

474.80

14:16:02

00382689698TRLO0.1.1

XLON

33

474.60

14:18:06

00382690175TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

64

474.60

14:18:06

00382690174TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

54

474.60

14:18:06

00382690176TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

280

474.60

14:18:06

00382690178TRLO0.1.1

BATE

280

474.60

14:18:06

00382690177TRLO0.1.1

BATE

59

474.80

14:18:06

00382690179TRLO0.1.1

XLON

70

474.80

14:18:06

00382690181TRLO0.1.1

XLON

375

474.80

14:18:06

00382690180TRLO0.1.1

XLON

180

474.80

14:18:06

00382690182TRLO0.1.1

XLON

33

474.80

14:18:06

00382690184TRLO0.1.1

XLON

369

474.80

14:18:06

00382690183TRLO0.1.1

XLON

34

474.80

14:18:06

00382690185TRLO0.1.1

XLON

212

474.60

14:18:06

00382690186TRLO0.1.1

XLON

43

474.60

14:20:02

00382690739TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

178

474.80

14:31:41

00382695047TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

474.40

14:41:02

00382699546TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

237

474.40

14:41:02

00382699548TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

39

474.40

14:41:02

00382699547TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

4

474.40

14:41:02

00382699549TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

432

474.40

14:41:02

00382699550TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

474.40

14:41:02

00382699551TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

474.40

14:41:02

00382699552TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

283

474.40

14:41:02

00382699553TRLO0.1.1

XLON

133

474.20

14:41:05

00382699574TRLO0.1.1

BATE

280

474.20

14:41:05

00382699573TRLO0.1.1

BATE

280

474.00

14:41:06

00382699592TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1120

473.60

14:45:20

00382701492TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

473.60

14:46:02

00382701821TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

280

473.40

14:52:16

00382705072TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

20

476.00

15:17:56

00382720989TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

260

476.00

15:17:56

00382720990TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

427

475.80

15:19:15

00382721874TRLO0.1.1

BATE

88

475.80

15:19:15

00382721875TRLO0.1.1

BATE

109

475.80

15:21:03

00382722578TRLO0.1.1

XLON

18

475.80

15:21:03

00382722579TRLO0.1.1

XLON

55

475.80

15:21:03

00382722580TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

713

475.80

15:21:03

00382722581TRLO0.1.1

XLON

97

475.80

15:24:03

00382724161TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

840

475.60

15:27:02

00382726181TRLO0.1.1

XLON

332

476.00

15:27:40

00382726365TRLO0.1.1

XLON

234

476.20

15:27:40

00382726366TRLO0.1.1

XLON

153

476.20

15:27:40

00382726367TRLO0.1.1

XLON

305

476.40

15:27:40

00382726368TRLO0.1.1

XLON

464

476.40

15:27:40

00382726369TRLO0.1.1

XLON

57

475.60

15:42:29

00382732834TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

23

477.20

15:51:16

00382736454TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

257

477.20

15:51:16

00382736453TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

5

477.00

15:51:16

00382736455TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

477.00

15:51:16

00382736456TRLO0.1.1

XLON

45

477.00

15:51:16

00382736457TRLO0.1.1

XLON

125

477.00

15:51:16

00382736458TRLO0.1.1

XLON

39

477.00

15:51:16

00382736459TRLO0.1.1

XLON

420

477.00

15:51:16

00382736462TRLO0.1.1

XLON

81

477.00

15:51:16

00382736463TRLO0.1.1

XLON

76

476.60

15:59:14

00382739867TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

7

476.60

15:59:14

00382739868TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

48

476.60

15:59:15

00382739875TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

25

476.60

15:59:15

00382739876TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

79

476.40

16:02:00

00382741626TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

54

476.40

16:02:00

00382741627TRLO0.1.1

XLON

224

476.40

16:03:03

00382742182TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

293

477.20

16:05:22

00382743162TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7620

476.90

16:21:11

00382751502TRLO0.1.1

XLON

840

476.40

16:21:12

00382751514TRLO0.1.1

XLON

106

476.40

16:21:12

00382751516TRLO0.1.1

BATE

5

476.40

16:21:12

00382751517TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

174

476.40

16:21:12

00382751519TRLO0.1.1

BATE

189

476.40

16:21:12

00382751518TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

273

476.00

16:21:12

00382751524TRLO0.1.1

XLON

68

475.40

16:25:23

00382754173TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

326

475.40

16:25:23

00382754174TRLO0.1.1

BATE

136

475.40

16:27:10

00382755024TRLO0.1.1

XLON

151

475.40

16:28:02

00382755574TRLO0.1.1

XLON

180

475.40

16:28:02

00382755575TRLO0.1.1

XLON

7

476.00

16:29:21

00382756190TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

476.00

16:29:41

00382756757TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

2

476.20

16:29:45

00382756877TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

476.20

16:29:45

00382756878TRLO0.1.1

XLON

89

476.20

16:29:53

00382757370TRLO0.1.1

XLON

29

476.00

16:29:53

00382757371TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


