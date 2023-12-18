Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

18 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 15/12/2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 35,455 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 479.80p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 473.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 476.35p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,694,098 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,694,098. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 519,799 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,353,936.62.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 476.30p 26,880 Chi-X (CHIX) 476.71p 3,554 BATE (BATE) 476.36p 3,494 Aquis (AQXE) 476.46p 977 Turquoise (TRQX) 476.45p 550

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 60 479.40 08:37:01 00382601364TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 479.80 08:42:44 00382603435TRLO0.1.1 BATE 97 479.40 08:44:48 00382604254TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 280 479.40 08:44:48 00382604255TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 21 478.20 08:49:25 00382606602TRLO0.1.1 XLON 199 478.20 08:49:25 00382606603TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 477.40 09:00:44 00382611038TRLO0.1.1 BATE 280 477.60 09:00:44 00382611039TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 50 478.20 09:16:11 00382614476TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 5 478.20 09:16:11 00382614477TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 2 477.60 09:17:23 00382614725TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 477.60 09:17:23 00382614726TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 558 477.60 09:17:23 00382614727TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 479.00 09:20:09 00382615480TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 479.40 09:45:23 00382621923TRLO0.1.1 XLON 96 479.40 09:45:23 00382621924TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 479.80 11:30:00 00382657440TRLO0.1.1 BATE 95 479.80 11:30:00 00382657441TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 185 479.80 11:30:00 00382657442TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 125 479.80 11:30:00 00382657443TRLO0.1.1 BATE 55 479.80 11:30:00 00382657445TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 30 479.80 11:30:00 00382657444TRLO0.1.1 BATE 125 479.80 11:30:00 00382657447TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 479.80 11:30:00 00382657446TRLO0.1.1 XLON 48 479.80 11:30:00 00382657448TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 479.80 11:30:02 00382657463TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 55 479.40 11:38:20 00382659060TRLO0.1.1 XLON 207 479.40 11:38:20 00382659061TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 479.80 12:27:25 00382668781TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 55 479.80 12:27:25 00382668782TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 280 479.80 12:27:25 00382668783TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 479.00 12:39:47 00382670918TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 479.00 12:39:47 00382670919TRLO0.1.1 XLON 276 478.60 12:41:07 00382671161TRLO0.1.1 BATE 4 478.60 12:41:07 00382671162TRLO0.1.1 BATE 840 477.80 12:56:13 00382673736TRLO0.1.1 XLON 177 477.40 13:03:20 00382674980TRLO0.1.1 XLON 103 477.40 13:03:20 00382674981TRLO0.1.1 XLON 193 476.80 13:04:03 00382675106TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 476.80 13:04:03 00382675108TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 476.80 13:04:03 00382675107TRLO0.1.1 XLON 197 476.80 13:17:09 00382677464TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 83 476.80 13:18:48 00382677792TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 255 476.40 13:18:48 00382677795TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 476.60 13:18:48 00382677794TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 840 475.40 13:21:55 00382678354TRLO0.1.1 XLON 44 476.20 13:31:33 00382680317TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 475.00 13:32:20 00382680518TRLO0.1.1 BATE 154 475.80 13:32:48 00382680645TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 475.00 13:33:02 00382680688TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 82 474.80 13:35:47 00382681256TRLO0.1.1 XLON 372 476.20 13:35:55 00382681279TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 476.20 13:36:31 00382681426TRLO0.1.1 XLON 260 476.00 13:37:01 00382681535TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 475.20 13:43:07 00382683430TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 233 475.00 13:43:07 00382683431TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 475.00 13:43:07 00382683432TRLO0.1.1 XLON 250 475.00 13:43:07 00382683433TRLO0.1.1 XLON 492 475.00 13:43:07 00382683434TRLO0.1.1 XLON 170 475.20 13:59:40 00382686832TRLO0.1.1 XLON 210 474.60 14:04:51 00382687855TRLO0.1.1 XLON 159 474.60 14:04:51 00382687856TRLO0.1.1 XLON 257 474.60 14:04:51 00382687857TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 199 474.60 14:04:52 00382687859TRLO0.1.1 XLON 272 474.60 14:04:52 00382687860TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 475.40 14:06:57 00382688202TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 475.00 14:12:03 00382689055TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 324 474.80 14:15:45 00382689631TRLO0.1.1 XLON 264 474.80 14:15:46 00382689640TRLO0.1.1 XLON 252 474.80 14:16:02 00382689697TRLO0.1.1 XLON 84 474.80 14:16:02 00382689698TRLO0.1.1 XLON 33 474.60 14:18:06 00382690175TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 64 474.60 14:18:06 00382690174TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 54 474.60 14:18:06 00382690176TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 280 474.60 14:18:06 00382690178TRLO0.1.1 BATE 280 474.60 14:18:06 00382690177TRLO0.1.1 BATE 59 474.80 14:18:06 00382690179TRLO0.1.1 XLON 70 474.80 14:18:06 00382690181TRLO0.1.1 XLON 375 474.80 14:18:06 00382690180TRLO0.1.1 XLON 180 474.80 14:18:06 00382690182TRLO0.1.1 XLON 33 474.80 14:18:06 00382690184TRLO0.1.1 XLON 369 474.80 14:18:06 00382690183TRLO0.1.1 XLON 34 474.80 14:18:06 00382690185TRLO0.1.1 XLON 212 474.60 14:18:06 00382690186TRLO0.1.1 XLON 43 474.60 14:20:02 00382690739TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 178 474.80 14:31:41 00382695047TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 474.40 14:41:02 00382699546TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 237 474.40 14:41:02 00382699548TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 39 474.40 14:41:02 00382699547TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 4 474.40 14:41:02 00382699549TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 432 474.40 14:41:02 00382699550TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 474.40 14:41:02 00382699551TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 474.40 14:41:02 00382699552TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 283 474.40 14:41:02 00382699553TRLO0.1.1 XLON 133 474.20 14:41:05 00382699574TRLO0.1.1 BATE 280 474.20 14:41:05 00382699573TRLO0.1.1 BATE 280 474.00 14:41:06 00382699592TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1120 473.60 14:45:20 00382701492TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 473.60 14:46:02 00382701821TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 280 473.40 14:52:16 00382705072TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 20 476.00 15:17:56 00382720989TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 260 476.00 15:17:56 00382720990TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 427 475.80 15:19:15 00382721874TRLO0.1.1 BATE 88 475.80 15:19:15 00382721875TRLO0.1.1 BATE 109 475.80 15:21:03 00382722578TRLO0.1.1 XLON 18 475.80 15:21:03 00382722579TRLO0.1.1 XLON 55 475.80 15:21:03 00382722580TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 713 475.80 15:21:03 00382722581TRLO0.1.1 XLON 97 475.80 15:24:03 00382724161TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 840 475.60 15:27:02 00382726181TRLO0.1.1 XLON 332 476.00 15:27:40 00382726365TRLO0.1.1 XLON 234 476.20 15:27:40 00382726366TRLO0.1.1 XLON 153 476.20 15:27:40 00382726367TRLO0.1.1 XLON 305 476.40 15:27:40 00382726368TRLO0.1.1 XLON 464 476.40 15:27:40 00382726369TRLO0.1.1 XLON 57 475.60 15:42:29 00382732834TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 23 477.20 15:51:16 00382736454TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 257 477.20 15:51:16 00382736453TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 5 477.00 15:51:16 00382736455TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 477.00 15:51:16 00382736456TRLO0.1.1 XLON 45 477.00 15:51:16 00382736457TRLO0.1.1 XLON 125 477.00 15:51:16 00382736458TRLO0.1.1 XLON 39 477.00 15:51:16 00382736459TRLO0.1.1 XLON 420 477.00 15:51:16 00382736462TRLO0.1.1 XLON 81 477.00 15:51:16 00382736463TRLO0.1.1 XLON 76 476.60 15:59:14 00382739867TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 7 476.60 15:59:14 00382739868TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 48 476.60 15:59:15 00382739875TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 25 476.60 15:59:15 00382739876TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 79 476.40 16:02:00 00382741626TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 54 476.40 16:02:00 00382741627TRLO0.1.1 XLON 224 476.40 16:03:03 00382742182TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 293 477.20 16:05:22 00382743162TRLO0.1.1 XLON 7620 476.90 16:21:11 00382751502TRLO0.1.1 XLON 840 476.40 16:21:12 00382751514TRLO0.1.1 XLON 106 476.40 16:21:12 00382751516TRLO0.1.1 BATE 5 476.40 16:21:12 00382751517TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 174 476.40 16:21:12 00382751519TRLO0.1.1 BATE 189 476.40 16:21:12 00382751518TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 273 476.00 16:21:12 00382751524TRLO0.1.1 XLON 68 475.40 16:25:23 00382754173TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 326 475.40 16:25:23 00382754174TRLO0.1.1 BATE 136 475.40 16:27:10 00382755024TRLO0.1.1 XLON 151 475.40 16:28:02 00382755574TRLO0.1.1 XLON 180 475.40 16:28:02 00382755575TRLO0.1.1 XLON 7 476.00 16:29:21 00382756190TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 476.00 16:29:41 00382756757TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 2 476.20 16:29:45 00382756877TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 476.20 16:29:45 00382756878TRLO0.1.1 XLON 89 476.20 16:29:53 00382757370TRLO0.1.1 XLON 29 476.00 16:29:53 00382757371TRLO0.1.1 TRQX

