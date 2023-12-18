Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, and Nikko Asset Management, one of Asia's largest asset managers, have entered into advanced discussion to form a business and capital alliance.

The contemplated strategic partnership would involve Tikehau Capital and Nikko Asset Management entering into distribution agreements in Japan and elsewhere in Asia, as well as establishing a joint venture dedicated to Asian private markets investment strategies.

Within this partnership, Nikko Asset Management would also acquire an equity stake in Tikehau Capital through acquisitions that could increase over time, but which will remain below the first applicable statutory disclosure threshold1

Nikko Asset Management is one of Asia's largest asset managers, with 219.2bn USD2 under management, providing high-conviction, active fund management across a range of Equity, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset strategies.

With its Japan roots and stronghold across Asian markets, Nikko Asset Management would bring a wealth of experience and market intelligence to the contemplated strategic partnership.

It is expected that the contemplated collaboration would deepen Tikehau Capital's presence in the dynamic Asian market, capitalizing on Nikko Asset Management's extensive network and established reputation.

"This strategic partnership would be a game-changer for Tikehau Capital in Asia," remarked Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital. "It would not only expand our global footprint but would also align perfectly with our vision of delivering exceptional value and innovation to our clients. The combined strengths of Tikehau Capital and Nikko Asset Management would undoubtedly create synergies that bring added value to industry landscape in Asia."

"We have been looking for a strong partner in the private asset space that fits into our strategic global growth plan," said Stefanie Drews, President of Nikko Asset Management. "Asia is a critically important market for this asset class, and we are delighted that we are now progressing to this stage with a firm of the calibre of Tikehau Capital, with its long history of excellence and innovation."

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €42.0 billion of assets under management (at 30 September 2023).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders' equity at 30 June 2023), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 757 employees (at 30 September 2023) across its 15 offices in Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com.

ABOUT NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT

With US$219.2 billion* under management, Nikko Asset Management is one of Asia's largest asset managers, providing high-conviction, active fund management across a range of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. In addition, its complementary range of passive strategies covers more than 20 indices and includes some of Asia's leading exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Headquartered in Asia since 1959, Nikko Asset Management and its subsidiaries employ personnel representing around 30 nationalities, including approximately 200 investment professionals**. The firm has a presence through subsidiaries or affiliates in a total of 11 countries and regions. More than 400 banks, brokers, financial advisors and life insurance companies around the world distribute the firm's products.

The investment teams benefit from a unique global perspective complemented by the firm's historic Asian DNA, striving to deliver consistent excellence in performance. The firm also prides itself on its progressive, solution-driven approach, which has led to many innovative funds launched for its clients.

For more information about Nikko Asset Management and to access its investment insights, please visit the firm's homepage.

Consolidated assets under management and sub-advisory of Nikko Asset Management and its subsidiaries as of 30 June 2023.

** Including employees of Nikko Asset Management and its subsidiaries as of 30 June 2023.

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

1 Being 5% of the share capital or voting rights.

2 As of 30 June 2023.

