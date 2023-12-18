Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Stuttgart
18.12.23
09:26 Uhr
1,252 Euro
+0,014
+1,13 %
18.12.2023 | 08:31
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
18 December 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 15 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           10,000     10,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.276     GBP1.094 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.260     GBP1.084 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.270240    GBP1.089781

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,469,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
500       1.260         XDUB      08:11:36      00068189623TRLO0 
2120       1.266         XDUB      09:15:37      00068191222TRLO0 
2444       1.276         XDUB      10:51:33      00068194250TRLO0 
2021       1.270         XDUB      13:41:05      00068198171TRLO0 
1305       1.266         XDUB      15:20:02      00068201297TRLO0 
1610       1.274         XDUB      15:41:38      00068201958TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1787       108.80        XLON      09:11:12      00068191090TRLO0 
2075       109.00        XLON      10:51:33      00068194249TRLO0 
908       109.40        XLON      11:37:09      00068195759TRLO0 
191       109.40        XLON      11:37:09      00068195760TRLO0 
317       108.40        XLON      13:42:15      00068198201TRLO0 
1850       108.40        XLON      13:42:15      00068198202TRLO0 
1490       109.40        XLON      15:42:49      00068202025TRLO0 
632       109.40        XLON      15:50:06      00068202211TRLO0 
261       109.20        XLON      15:50:06      00068202212TRLO0 
489       109.20        XLON      15:50:06      00068202213TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  292406 
EQS News ID:  1798425 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1798425&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
