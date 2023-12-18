DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 18-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 15 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.276 GBP1.094 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.260 GBP1.084 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.270240 GBP1.089781

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,469,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 500 1.260 XDUB 08:11:36 00068189623TRLO0 2120 1.266 XDUB 09:15:37 00068191222TRLO0 2444 1.276 XDUB 10:51:33 00068194250TRLO0 2021 1.270 XDUB 13:41:05 00068198171TRLO0 1305 1.266 XDUB 15:20:02 00068201297TRLO0 1610 1.274 XDUB 15:41:38 00068201958TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1787 108.80 XLON 09:11:12 00068191090TRLO0 2075 109.00 XLON 10:51:33 00068194249TRLO0 908 109.40 XLON 11:37:09 00068195759TRLO0 191 109.40 XLON 11:37:09 00068195760TRLO0 317 108.40 XLON 13:42:15 00068198201TRLO0 1850 108.40 XLON 13:42:15 00068198202TRLO0 1490 109.40 XLON 15:42:49 00068202025TRLO0 632 109.40 XLON 15:50:06 00068202211TRLO0 261 109.20 XLON 15:50:06 00068202212TRLO0 489 109.20 XLON 15:50:06 00068202213TRLO0

