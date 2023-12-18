

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp., affiliated to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), announced on Monday that it has decided to acquire Link Administration Holdings Ltd., an Australian pension company.



Following the news, Link shares gained 27 percent in Australian trading.



As per the terms of the agreement, all shares of Link Administration will be acquired for a purchase price of A$1.11 billion or A$2.10 per share.



As per the company, the purchase price is at a premium of 23.5 percent to spot, 41.9 percent premium to 1-month VWAP and a 51.4 percent premium to 3 months VWAP.



The share purchase is expected to take place from June 2024 onwards.



The company believes this acquisition will help meets its client's diverse needs by providing administration services and value-added financial services to global investment funds, asset managers and pension funds.



With this acquisition, the Trust Bank will be able to further its global business expansion via access to Australian funds and global corporate clients.



Link Administration posted revenue of A$956 million and EBITDA of A$248 million for the full year ending June 30, 2023.



Today, MTU shares closed at JPY 1198.50, down 0.50% in Tokyo and Link shares closed at A$2.16, up 27.05% in Australia.



