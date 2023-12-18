

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Monday said Part 2 of the RUBY phase III study evaluating dostarlimab plus chemotherapy followed by dostarlimab plus niraparib, in adults with endometrial cancer met its primary goal.



The primary endpoint of progression-free survival was observed in both the overall patient population and in a subpopulation of patients with mismatch repair proficient/microsatellite stable (MMRp/MSS) tumors.



Further, the safety profile of this combination was generally consistent with the safety profiles of the individual agents, GSK said.



RUBY is a two-part phase III trial of patients with endometrial cancer. Part 1 is evaluating dostarlimab plus chemotherapy followed by dostarlimab versus chemotherapy plus placebo followed by placebo. Part 2 is evaluating dostarlimab plus chemotherapy followed by dostarlimab plus niraparib versus placebo plus chemotherapy followed by placebo.



