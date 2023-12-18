

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc (SPX.L), a thermal energy management and fluid technology solutions company, said on Monday that it has appointed Louisa Burdett as Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 2024 to succeed Nimesh Patel.



Burdett currently serves as CFO of Croda International Plc and works as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of RS Group Plc.



As announced earlier, Patel will take up the role of Group Chief Executive of Spirax-Sarco on January 16, 2024.



The company has also announced that its Director of Group Finance, Phil Scott, will take up the role of interim CFO with effect from January 16, 2024.



