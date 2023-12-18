

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) announced that Louisa Burdett, Chief Financial Officer, plans to leave the company in June 2024 to become Chief Financial Officer at Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc. The Board of Croda International has commenced the search for Louisa's successor.



Croda confirmed that trading is in line with previous guidance. The Group still expects full year 2023 adjusted profit before tax to be between 300 million pounds and 320 million pounds. Croda said, principally due to recent currency movements, notably in Argentina, profit before tax is expected to be towards the lower end of that range.



