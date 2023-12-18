Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DRK5 | ISIN: DK0061805660 | Ticker-Symbol: SR1
Frankfurt
15.12.23
17:43 Uhr
12,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.12.2023 | 08:59
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Swiss Properties Invest A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Swiss Properties Invest A/Swill be admitted to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark as per 20 December 2023. The new shares are
issued due to completion of a direct issue. 



ISIN:              DK0061805660      
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Swiss Properties Invest
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 2,225,000 shares    
--------------------------------------------------------
Change:             60,272 shares     
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  2,285,272 shares    
--------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 108.5       
--------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 100        
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          260671         
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SWISS         
--------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.