First North Denmark: Swiss Properties Invest A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Swiss Properties Invest A/Swill be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 20 December 2023. The new shares are issued due to completion of a direct issue. ISIN: DK0061805660 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Swiss Properties Invest -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 2,225,000 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 60,272 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 2,285,272 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 108.5 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 260671 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SWISS -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S