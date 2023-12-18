DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 15-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.2233 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54502924 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 292429 EQS News ID: 1798563 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1798563&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2023 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)