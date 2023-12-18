DJ Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 216.2376 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30246961 CODE: MEUS LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUS LN Sequence No.: 292437 EQS News ID: 1798579 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 18, 2023 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)