

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation increased somewhat in November after easing to a 33-month low in October, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The industrial producer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-on-year in November, faster than the 0.2 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 1.0 percent.



The annual price growth for mining and quarrying remained strong in November, though it eased marginally from 40.2 percent to 39.7 percent.



Prices in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning segments rose at a faster rate of 8.0 percent annually in November.



Excluding energy, industrial producer prices declined 0.9 percent after a 0.8 percent fall a month ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.4 percent in November, versus an expected fall of 0.2 percent.



