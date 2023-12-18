Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
18.12.2023 | 10:01
DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist (CJ1P LN) 
Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
18-Dec-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF GBP Dist 
DEALING DATE: 15-Dec-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.9026 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19293669 
CODE: CJ1P LN 
ISIN: LU2668197069 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2668197069 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CJ1P LN 
Sequence No.:  292628 
EQS News ID:  1798987 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1798987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2023 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

