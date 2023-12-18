Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
18.12.2023
Markel appoints Lisa Mitchell as Head of Claims in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced the completion of the leadership team in Australia with the appointment of Lisa Mitchell as Head of Claims.

Lisa Mitchell Markel in Australia

Mitchell joins Markel from AIG, where she spent more than 10 years as a claims specialist, most recently as Technical Lead, Financial Lines. With over 20 years' experience working in global insurance organisations in the UK and Australia, Lisa brings deep expertise managing high value and complex claims.

Based in Melbourne, Mitchell will report to Managing Director, Rory Morison. Following the recent opening of offices in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, Markel has completed the initial phase of building its Australian operations, with local Casualty, Professional and Financial Risk, and Claims teams now in place.

Markel is continuing its expansion in Australia with a proven strategy in international markets: establishing a strong onshore presence with a highly experienced and empowered underwriting team. The offering will initially include Casualty, Professional Indemnity and Directors & Officers products, with other lines to follow as the organisation continues to build its local presence.

Chris O'Shea, wholesale claims director, said, "Lisa's expertise in claims handling is a valuable addition to Markel in Australia. The ability to service claims locally is an important part of our Australian expansion, and Lisa will focus on working with insureds to achieve the best outcomes."

Rory Morison, Managing Director, Australia at Markel, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Lisa to the team. The appointment of an industry leader as our Head of Claims demonstrates Markel's commitment to building a strong and proven team in the Australian market. This will also enable our underwriting and claims teams to work together to develop our local offering."

"We are establishing a long-term presence here that will enable us to be a reliable partner for local brokers. With our people and processes in place, I look forward to accelerating our broker partnerships in 2024."

About Markel
We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

Markel logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302317/Markel_in_Australia_Lisa_Mitchell.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-appoints-lisa-mitchell-as-head-of-claims-in-australia-302017026.html

