

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business sentiment deteriorated unexpectedly in December, reports said citing survey results from the ifo Institute on Monday.



The business climate index fell to 86.4 in December from a revised score of 87.2 in the previous month. The score was forecast to improve to 87.8.



Both current assessment and expectations among companies deteriorated at the end of the year.



The current situation index slid to 88.5, while the reading was expected to advance to 89.5.



Likewise, the expectations index dropped to 84.3. The score was also below forecast of 85.8.



