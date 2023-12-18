Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2023 | 10:47
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NetBet Italy Announces Partnership with Stakelogic

ROME, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, a leading online gaming operator, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Stakelogic, a prominent game developer known for their innovative and engaging casino content. This exciting collaboration will further enhance the gaming experience for NetBet Italy's players by introducing a range of captivating titles from Stakelogic's extensive portfolio.

As part of this partnership, NetBet Italywill introduce Stakelogic's games to its platform. Some key titles include Candyways Bonanza 2 Megaways, Book of Adventure Super Stake, and Greedy Fox. These games are renowned for their immersive gameplay, stunning graphics, and thrilling features that keep players entertained and engaged.

NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "We are pleased to partner with Stakelogic and add their impressive collection of games to our platform. Stakelogic's commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality content aligns perfectly with our mission of providing the best gaming experience to our players."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it
NetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.it



Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.