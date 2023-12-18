

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced that its members working at Anheuser-Busch across the United States have voted by 99 percent to authorize a strike in the absence of a strong new contract.



With the vote, the Teamsters National Negotiating Committee, which represents about 5,000 Teamsters in the company, could call a strike if the beer giant fails to come to terms on a new deal after its current agreement expires on February 29, 2024.



The union is seeking an agreement for improved wages, job protection, and secured health care and retirement benefits for its members across the company's 12 U.S. breweries.



As of now, no dates are set for negotiations. Anheuser-Busch Teamsters recently rallied in New Hampshire, California, and Florida, and they are planning more actions across the country.



The company last month had reached tentative deals to end tiered health care and restore retiree health benefits, under pressure from the Teamsters. However, the union noted that Anheuser-Busch delayed negotiating on important job security issues since mid-November, despite repeated requests by the union.



The company, which recently announced $1 billion in stock buybacks, had recorded revenues of $58 billion in 2022.



Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said, 'Teamsters stand firm in our fight for the best contract at Anheuser-Busch, and this powerful strike vote proves it. Our members' labor, talent, and sacrifice are what put Anheuser-Busch products on the shelf, and we are committed to getting a contract that rewards and recognizes their hard work. If Anheuser-Busch's executives can't get their act together to negotiate an agreement that respects workers, we will see them out on the streets.'



In July, Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, had announced its plans to lay off around 350 employees, majority of them in corporate roles.



In its recent third quarter, Anheuser-Busch had reported a slightly higher profit of $1.472 billion or $0.73 per share and revenue growth of 5% to $15.574 billion.



